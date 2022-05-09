Th 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive is Saturday, which locally will benefit The Foodbank Inc.
The National Association of Letter Carriers will collect donations of nonperishable food for its 30th annual food drive, which is the nation’s largest one-day food drive that allows people to donate from home.
Place food items in bags in or near the mailbox before normal delivery time on Saturday.
Dayton area residents will receive paper bags in the mail to use when donating food items.
Since the drive began in 1983, roughly 1.82 billion pounds of food has been collected and distributed to local food banks, food pantries, community kitchens and churches.
The Foodbank has sorted and distributed donations received through the drive to nearly 100 partner agencies in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.
