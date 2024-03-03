Standoff reported in downtown Dayton; large police presence blocking off multiple streets

Dayton Police have closed down Main Street between Third and Second streets and have been closing additional streets and moving bystanders further from the scene, according to reports from the scene.

There is police tape blocking off the old courthouse on Third Street. Initial reports from the scene suggest the standoff is taking place at the northeast corner of Main and Third streets near the building that houses the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is located at 8 N. Main St.

Details on those involved were not yet available as the incident continues to unfold.

Additional fire and ambulance vehicles are at the scene. Fire department vehicles are being used to help block off the scene.