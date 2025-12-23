Standoff reported in Washington Twp.

Law enforcement crews are in a Washington Twp. neighborhood Tuesday morning after a person reportedly refused to exit a house.
Crews responded to Brookway Road around 9:29 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated SWAT crews were called to the scene and a person barricaded themselves in a home.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
