Starbucks out, Dunkin’ in: Businesses return, change at Dayton airport

After declining in January, enplanements at the Dayton airport have increased for three consecutive months.

About 37,747 passengers boarded planes at the aviation facility last month, which was the most since February 2020, before pandemic fears intensified and lockdown measures were put in place.

But growing numbers of Ohioans are getting vaccinated, and people feel more comfortable traveling as mask and social distancing guidelines and regulations are relaxed or lifted for fully vaccinated individuals.

As the airport welcomes more travelers, food and beverage and other retail services are preparing to return.

The 12th Fairway Bar and Grill is supposed to reopen this week with limited hours, Spees said, and the MVP Bar and Grill expects to reopen with limited hours in the next couple of months.

The illy coffee kiosk, the Wright Stop Travel Mart and the Dayton Marketplace are expected to resume operations this summer.

Max & Erma’s, Great American Bagel and the CNBC Shop are currently open.

Great American Bagel will move across the hall in the post-security area into a space that was vacated by Chick-Fil-A in 2019.

The CNBC Shop will move into the Great American Bagel space, where it plans to add a new bookshop area.

Enplanements, a measure of the number of passengers boarding a plane, plummeted at Dayton International Airport from 892,414 enplanements in 2019 to 337,517 passenger enplanements in 2020, a 62.2 percent drop, according to statistics provided by the airport.

The airport terminal had two Starbucks, but both closed early in the pandemic and will not return.

But Dunkin’ will move into space near Max & Erma’s, beyond the TSA checkpoint. The space was previously home to Boston Stoker’s, which left in late 2018.

Dunkin’ is expected to open in the facility in the fourth quarter of this year.