Starting a business in downtown Dayton? Retail Lab offering financial, advice help

Eligible businesses include boutiques, shops, cafes, galleries and restaurants - any consumer business that adds to the vibrancy of downtown’s sidewalks. Applicants should either be located in downtown Dayton or aiming to launch downtown in the next 6 to 12 months. Interested small business owners can find more information, including the program application, at DowntownDayton.org/retail-lab. Applications for the Downtown Dayton Retail Lab will be accepted through February 16, with the program slated to begin in March. Workshops will be held in person at the DDP office in KeyBank Tower; however, hybrid options may be made available if public health advises against any in-person activities.

“The Retail Lab experience has given our business the necessary tools to make sure we are set up to succeed, and the opportunity to work with other businesses and collaborate on ways we can support each other,” said Vanessa Lloyd, a previous Retail Lab participant and owner of A+ Cleaners in downtown Dayton.

Participation in the 12-week program is provided at no cost, and in addition to the support businesses receive through the workshops, each participant is eligible for up to $2,500 in professional services from creative, legal, and financial firms to advance their business.

Questions about the Retail Lab should be directed to Val Beerbower, beerbower@downtowndayton.org, or call (937) 224-1518 ext. 226.