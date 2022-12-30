State money helps Miami Valley CTC train adults for technology ‘microcredentials’

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center is one of 12 training providers given a total of $2.58 million by the state to retrain low-income, partially unemployed or totally unemployed residents in technology-based programs.
The addition of 12 new providers is an expansion of an already-existing program, the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program, that began in 2021. Twelve organizations were selected in 2021.
The credential programs available include advanced manufacturing systems, advanced robotics programming, basic machining, and basics in various coding languages. The classes are short-term and industry-recognized, according to the state’s website, and some can be completed online.
The program is from the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. The idea of a microcredential, a short program that certifies someone’s skill, has become increasingly popular in the last year, with the University of Dayton and Clark State College saying they either offer similar programs or plan to offer such a program.
While some careers require a traditional four-year college degree, in other cases, workers can pivot from one industry to another (or within an industry) with shorter, more targeted courses.
“We continue to see a growing number of Ohioans find rewarding careers as a result of earning new tech skills through IMAP,” Lt. Gov Jon Husted said. “In many cases, credentials rather than degrees are what employers are looking for when making hiring decisions — credentials are the currency of the modern economy.”
Miami University was already part of the program, along with Ohio University and the University of Cincinnati.
“This program is another example of the all-of-the-above approach that Ohio takes to educating our students and making our workforce even stronger,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “Our colleges, universities, and career technical centers are among the many partners in this collaborative effort.”
Nick Weldy, the Miami Valley CTC superintendent, said the career center will be reimbursed up to $3,000 for each earned technology-focused credential.
Other training providers selected this round include:
- Ashland University
- Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD (Buckeye Hills Career Center)
- Global Lynx, Inc.
- Goodwill Industries of Central Ohio, Inc.
- Hocking College
- My Career IT, LLC.
- National Center for Urban Solutions, Inc.
- Ohio Valley Construction Education Foundation
- Pickaway-Ross County JVSD
- Washington County Career Center
- We Can Code It, LLC.
Ohioans interested in earning a credential or learning more about the program can visit the IMAP website at: Workforce.Ohio.gov/IMAP.
