State money helps Miami Valley CTC train adults for technology ‘microcredentials’

“We continue to see a growing number of Ohioans find rewarding careers as a result of earning new tech skills through IMAP,” Lt. Gov Jon Husted said. “In many cases, credentials rather than degrees are what employers are looking for when making hiring decisions — credentials are the currency of the modern economy.”

Miami University was already part of the program, along with Ohio University and the University of Cincinnati.

“This program is another example of the all-of-the-above approach that Ohio takes to educating our students and making our workforce even stronger,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “Our colleges, universities, and career technical centers are among the many partners in this collaborative effort.”

Nick Weldy, the Miami Valley CTC superintendent, said the career center will be reimbursed up to $3,000 for each earned technology-focused credential.

Other training providers selected this round include:

Ashland University

Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD (Buckeye Hills Career Center)

Global Lynx, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of Central Ohio, Inc.

Hocking College

My Career IT, LLC.

National Center for Urban Solutions, Inc.

Ohio Valley Construction Education Foundation

Pickaway-Ross County JVSD

Washington County Career Center

We Can Code It, LLC.

Ohioans interested in earning a credential or learning more about the program can visit the IMAP website at: Workforce.Ohio.gov/IMAP.