State school board resolution opposes anti-discrimination rules for gay, trans students

“We are not and should never be in the business of selecting which child is worthy of protection and instruction,” the joint statement said. “This resolution is a political grenade thrown into an arena that has already been overwhelmed with more politics and culture wars than actions that actually improve education.”

Shea was the lone member of the state board of education who proposed the resolution, and it did not come from a committee. He did not return a call Friday seeking comment.

If passed, the resolution would require the interim state superintendent, Stephanie Siddons, to send a letter to every Ohio school district indicating the Ohio Department of Education opposes these changes and urges districts not to amend local policies or procedures based on these guidance documents.

It would also state the board’s support for a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 21 other state attorney generals opposing the rule.

Finally, the resolution calls on Ohio’s legislature to pass further laws requiring schools disclose to parents when their child wants to change their pronouns or name and require students to use bathrooms that match the sex assigned at birth.

Jared Cutler, a Beavercreek resident, said the resolution targets a historically marginalized group of people and makes students feel unwelcome at school.

“I think it’s appalling that the State Board of Education would propose a resolution that would make students feel that way, that adds to the psychological distress of a group that already experiences too much rejection and too much psychological distress,” said Cutler, who is one of the administrators of a Facebook group called Citizens for a Better Beavercreek.