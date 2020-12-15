State tees up $68.6M for local projects in capital spending bill

The $2.1 billion state capital budget earmarks nearly $69 million for local projects across the Miami Valley, including $1 million for upgrades at Dayton Air Credit Union Ballpark, $250,000 to renovate the Springfield Museum of Art, and $350,000 to buy land for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s main gate.
The bulk of the local earmarks are for improvements at state universities and community colleges — Miami University is in line for a $21.2 million new health science building, Sinclair Community College is in line for $13.5 million, Wright State is expected to receive $11.9 million for projects and Central State is slated for $3.4 million in funds.
The baseball stadium will use the state money to help cover repair and replacement of seating, heating and cooling, roofing, lighting, the sound system, and concrete.
The DeWine administration and legislative leaders typically negotiate the terms of the capital budget bill before its introduction. As a result, it is not expected to generate controversy. Lawmakers put the capital spending plan into a bill that is already in a conference committee, which will allow the House and Senate to move swiftly to pass it this week and send it to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk.
Community Projects of more than $500,000, by county:
Butler: $21.2 million for Miami University health science building; $1 million Miami University northwest Butler creativity hub; $750,000 for the Hamilton Beltline Trail; $700,000 for Harbin Park Pavilion and park loop trail.
Clark: $3.3 million for Rhodes Hall renovation and $1.1 million for the Clark State Performing Arts Center.
Greene: $3.4 million for Central State University improvements; $11.9 million for Wright State projects, including a gas line replacement, IT upgrades and energy efficiency improvements.
Miami: $1.8 million for Edison State Community College projects, including IT upgrades, heating and cooling repairs and parking lot resurfacing.
Montgomery: $1 million for Dayton Air Credit Union Ballpark; $800,000 for Stubbs Park improvements; $500,000 to renovate the YWCA Dayton Historic Building; $1 million for a mental health outpatient program; and $13.5 million for Sinclair projects that include skilled trades training hubs, $1 million for 21st Century Boys and Girls Club, and $500,000 for a West Dayton farmers market.
Warren: $900,000 for Loveland parking facility, $675,000 for Makino Park Inclusive Fields and $1.32 million in improvements to other parks.
The $2.1 billion capital budget also includes:
- $305 million for local school construction, renovation and repairs.
- $452 million for Ohio’s 37 public colleges and universities.
- $280 million for local infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, sewers and water supply systems.
- $253 million for state parks, dams, trails and waterways.
- $280.7 million for renovations at state prisons and local jails.
- $95.6 million for mental health and addiction treatment facilities across the state.