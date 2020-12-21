Still no ID for victim in deadly Centerville condo fire

The state fire marshal is the lead investigator for a Friday fire that claimed one person’s life in Centerville.
The victim has not been identified, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said.
The Washington Twp. Fire Department responded around 2:45 p.m. to the fire in the 6000 block of Hackamore Trail in a condominium complex.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, a Washington Twp. official said Monday.
“Residents of the 2-story, 4-unit building were evacuated, however, the fire has unfortunately resulted in one fatality,” according to a release Friday from Washington Twp.