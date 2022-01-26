Stocks rise early Wednesday as Federal Reserve rate call expected

“The markets are starting to come to grips with, ‘Hey, there’s going to be a different monetary regime,” Haymond said.

“We’ve had easy money for over a decade,” he added. “And now we have tightening markets.”

Uncertainty over whether Russia will invade further into Ukraine is also a factor, he said.

Inflation isn’t going to dissipate quickly, he predicted. And unless the market crashes between now and March, the Fed will likely raise rates, he believes. Over the next three to nine months, he expects the markets to go lower.

“I don’t think they’ll really get a handle on inflation,” Haymond said of the Fed.

Mark Hackett, Nationwide’s chief of investment research, adds to the list of traders’ concerns: A disappointing corporate earnings season. Some corporations have reported lower earnings in recent days, often on supply chain woes.

Still, Hackett doesn’t see a market panic yet. What’s happening is not altogether unhealthy, he said, calling recent activity “a pressure release valve.”

“We were just looking for a reason to sell off, and we’re getting that reason,” Hackett said. “That to me is good news, that probably means this isn’t pervasive.”

“It’s a sell-off in search of a reason,” he added. “And I think that’s probably the most important thing.”

He advises market-watchers to keep an eye on first quarter 2022 corporate earnings estimates, which are starting to tick down, a hint that this may be more than a mere moment of volatility.