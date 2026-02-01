Stolen Trotwood vehicle pursued by more than 8 police agencies

Multiple area police agencies were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning that started in Trotwood and ended in Dayton.
Montgomery County Sheriff deputies in Harrison Twp. assisted police officers from Franklin Police Department in pursuit of the stolen vehicle, northbound on Interstate 75, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was originally taken by a suspect at gunpoint near 1573 Guenther Road in Trotwood.
The stolen vehicle was located a short time later, unoccupied at a home in the 5400 block of Webster Street.
Drone and K9 assistance was requested to assist in locating potential suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said an extensive search was conducted; however, no suspects were located.
Butler Twp., Huber Heights, Five Rivers Metroparks, West Carrollton and Kettering police officers assisted during the pursuit.
This matter remains under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department.
