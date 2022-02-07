Hamburger icon
Storm aftermath: AES Ohio assesses performance in winter storm

By Thomas Gnau
1 hour ago

As the area slowly thaws and digs out in the aftermath of Thursday and Friday’s ice and snow storm, Dayton-area electric utility AES Ohio released its metrics from the storm.

A total of 7,605 Dayton-area households lost power during the event, which stretched some 2,000 miles, from Texas to Maine (including, of course, the Miami Valley and most of Ohio).

The highest number of power outages during the storm in a single outage event was 1,942 customers, who lost power in a planned power shut-down to allow crews to replace a broken utility pole cross arm in Kettering, AES Ohio said.

There were no issues restoring power, the utility also said.

“Restoration can take longer under the severe weather conditions especially with freezing rain plus the accumulation of a half-inch of ice, as it is difficult to get the crews and vehicles to the needed locations,” the company said in an email. “AES Ohio crews quickly and safely restored power to customers who experienced an outage during” the storm.

A few additional crews arrived and were available for assistance, the electric company also said.

“They were not needed and were released to assist others. AES Ohio crews efficiently managed the power outages during Winter Storm Landon,” the company said.

