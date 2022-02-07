Storm aftermath: AES Ohio assesses performance in winter storm

A total of 7,605 Dayton-area households lost power during the event, which stretched some 2,000 miles, from Texas to Maine (including, of course, the Miami Valley and most of Ohio).

The highest number of power outages during the storm in a single outage event was 1,942 customers, who lost power in a planned power shut-down to allow crews to replace a broken utility pole cross arm in Kettering, AES Ohio said.