Flight tracker: Storm cancels nearly half of Dayton airport’s originating flights

According to flight tracker web site Flightaware.com, there were just shy of 11,300 total flight delays nationally at about 9:25 a.m. Friday, with total cancellations exceeding 5,850 flights.

Fifteen originating flights were cancelled at Dayton International Airport Friday morning, the web site indicated, with just one flight delayed. Fifteen flights amounted to 48% of the Dayton airport’s flights by origin at that time, the site said.