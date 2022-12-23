Flight tracker: Storm cancels nearly half of Dayton airport’s originating flights

The winter storm is impacting travelers everywhere.
According to flight tracker web site Flightaware.com, there were just shy of 11,300 total flight delays nationally at about 9:25 a.m. Friday, with total cancellations exceeding 5,850 flights.
Fifteen originating flights were cancelled at Dayton International Airport Friday morning, the web site indicated, with just one flight delayed. Fifteen flights amounted to 48% of the Dayton airport’s flights by origin at that time, the site said.
The tracker did not indicate that any flights heading to the Dayton airport by destination had been cancelled.
At Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Ky., there were 20 flights cancelled, about 11% of the flights originating from that airport then. There were 13 flights delayed there.
At John Glenn International in Columbus, 50 flights had been cancelled, about 35% of that airport’s originating flights. Nine flights there were delayed.
Those numbers are a snapshot in time; they can be updated as conditions change.
Questions were sent to a spokeswoman for Dayton International.
