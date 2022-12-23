BreakingNews
Flight tracker: Storm cancels nearly half of Dayton airport’s originating flights
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Flight tracker: Storm cancels nearly half of Dayton airport’s originating flights

Local News
By
1 hour ago
Travel across the nation is impacted

The winter storm is impacting travelers everywhere.

According to flight tracker web site Flightaware.com, there were just shy of 11,300 total flight delays nationally at about 9:25 a.m. Friday, with total cancellations exceeding 5,850 flights.

Fifteen originating flights were cancelled at Dayton International Airport Friday morning, the web site indicated, with just one flight delayed. Fifteen flights amounted to 48% of the Dayton airport’s flights by origin at that time, the site said.

The tracker did not indicate that any flights heading to the Dayton airport by destination had been cancelled.

At Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Ky., there were 20 flights cancelled, about 11% of the flights originating from that airport then. There were 13 flights delayed there.

At John Glenn International in Columbus, 50 flights had been cancelled, about 35% of that airport’s originating flights. Nine flights there were delayed.

Those numbers are a snapshot in time; they can be updated as conditions change.

Questions were sent to a spokeswoman for Dayton International.

In Other News
1
Dayton building plan review process ‘too slow’: City hires outside help
2
Chilly morning temperatures set new record low in Dayton
3
Power outages: More than 4,000 customers in region without electricity
4
New music from Dayton rapper Candy Barz takes unpopular opinion, drops...
5
Power outages: How does AES Ohio decide who gets service back first?

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top