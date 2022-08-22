Storm damage survey team to investigate in Kettering area, NWS says

A Tornado Warning was issued at 5:54 p.m. Sunday for Greene and Montgomery counties after the NWS said severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oakwood, Kettering and Beavercreek, moving at 20 mph. The warning was canceled at 6:09 p.m. for Montgomery County and at 6:12 p.m. for Greene County.

Trees were uprooted and siding ripped off buildings at 6:04 p.m. in Beavercreek, according to a trained spotter’s report to the NWS.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 6:23 p.m. for Greene and Warren counties, with 60 mph wind and 1-inch hail possible. The warning was canceled at 6:47 p.m.

In downtown Dayton, high water was reported at 6:40 p.m. on Garvin Road and at Stanley Avenue and Keowee Street by the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center to the NWS.