Storm damage survey team to investigate in Kettering area, NWS says

Several trees fell onto apartments and a car at the Ketwood Apartments in Kettering, Sunday Aug. 21, 2022 after strong storms passed though at the area. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

By
42 minutes ago
Strong storms on Sunday prompted tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings.

A damage survey team is headed to the Kettering area to investigate after strong storms moved through Sunday evening that prompted tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings.

The storm survey will be conducted through the early afternoon for the area near and east of Kettering, the National Weather Service in Wilmington announced.

A final assessment including survey results are expected to be completed by early evening, the NWS said.

Rainfall of 0.33 inch fell at the Dayton International Airport on Sunday, according to the NWS, but Kettering and other areas south and east of downtown Dayton got significant rainfall as the storms passed through.

A Tornado Warning was issued at 5:54 p.m. Sunday for Greene and Montgomery counties after the NWS said severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oakwood, Kettering and Beavercreek, moving at 20 mph. The warning was canceled at 6:09 p.m. for Montgomery County and at 6:12 p.m. for Greene County.

Trees were uprooted and siding ripped off buildings at 6:04 p.m. in Beavercreek, according to a trained spotter’s report to the NWS.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 6:23 p.m. for Greene and Warren counties, with 60 mph wind and 1-inch hail possible. The warning was canceled at 6:47 p.m.

In downtown Dayton, high water was reported at 6:40 p.m. on Garvin Road and at Stanley Avenue and Keowee Street by the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center to the NWS.

