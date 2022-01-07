Stretch of U.S. 35 may honor late sheriff Fischer

Fischer, a lifelong Greene County resident, spent 20 years with the Xenia Police Department, then 18 years as Greene County Sheriff before dying suddenly Nov. 16. He was past president of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association and a member of the Fairborn City Schools Hall of Honor.

The Commissioners are expected to pass a resolution supporting the proposal next week, then petition the director of the Ohio Department of Transportation directly, potentially shortening the process by six to eight months.

“I have no doubt we will make this happen,” Perales said. “There are many ways to honor him, this is just one of many ways.”

During the annual reorganization meeting Thursday, county commissioners elected Tom Koogler to serve as their board president, taking over the role from Dick Gould. Perales will serve as vice president for 2022.