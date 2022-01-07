Stretch of U.S. 35 may honor late sheriff Fischer

XENIA — A group of local government officials hope to dedicate a section of U.S. 35 in honor of late Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.
A partnership between the Greene County commissioners, the city of Xenia, and Xenia Twp. proposes to name the section of U.S. 35 between U.S. routes 68 and 42 as a memorial highway for Fischer, who died in November.
Commissioners voiced their support of the proposed Sheriff Gene Fischer Memorial Highway, on the south side of Xenia, at the county’s reorganization meeting Thursday.
“Gene Fischer touched the county in so much more than what a Sheriff does. Trunk or treat, the Fair, all the kids groups,” said county commissioner Rick Perales. “He was an ambassador for Greene County, and anyone that knew him loved him. But when it came down to business and law enforcement, he was there for us.”
The majority of highway designations are memorial designations for military personnel killed in action and public servants, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Others may be designated in honor of events, groups, and other citizens who have made significant contributions to their region or state.
Fischer, a lifelong Greene County resident, spent 20 years with the Xenia Police Department, then 18 years as Greene County Sheriff before dying suddenly Nov. 16. He was past president of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association and a member of the Fairborn City Schools Hall of Honor.
The Commissioners are expected to pass a resolution supporting the proposal next week, then petition the director of the Ohio Department of Transportation directly, potentially shortening the process by six to eight months.
“I have no doubt we will make this happen,” Perales said. “There are many ways to honor him, this is just one of many ways.”
During the annual reorganization meeting Thursday, county commissioners elected Tom Koogler to serve as their board president, taking over the role from Dick Gould. Perales will serve as vice president for 2022.
About the Author