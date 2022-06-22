Strong storm knocks out power to thousands in Xenia area

A strong storm knocked out power to about 3,000 customers in the Xenia area.
Crews were working as quickly as possible to restore service, AES Ohio posted to social media following the outage.
Approx 3,000 customer lost power due a strong storm cell that moved through Xenia. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. Report outages at https://t.co/ON4zgX3HDF or call 800-433-8500 pic.twitter.com/IDhgqluwcJ— AES Ohio (@AESOhio) June 22, 2022
The outages in Greene County were down to 2,022 as of 5 p.m., according to the AES online outage map.
There were additional outages reported as of 5 p.m. in the following counties:
Montgomery: 51
Warren: 5
Champaign: 1
Darke: 1
