dayton-daily-news logo
X

Strong storm knocks out power to thousands in Xenia area

ajc.com

Local News
By
54 minutes ago

A strong storm knocked out power to about 3,000 customers in the Xenia area.

Crews were working as quickly as possible to restore service, AES Ohio posted to social media following the outage.

The outages in Greene County were down to 2,022 as of 5 p.m., according to the AES online outage map.

There were additional outages reported as of 5 p.m. in the following counties:

Montgomery: 51

Warren: 5

Champaign: 1

Darke: 1

In Other News
1
$44M aircraft repair facility latest huge investment at Dayton airport
2
The end is near for Wright brothers’ first bicycle shop location
3
One lane on main Centerville thoroughfare to close Thursday, Friday
4
Huber Heights council plans vote on fourth city manager candidate
5
Centre City wins $5M in credits again, but will this go-around be...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top