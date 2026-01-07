Student taken to hospital with minor injuries after being hit by vehicle near Wayne HS

A student suffered minor injuries after they were hit by a vehicle near Wayne High School on Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 7:20 a.m.
A ninth-grade student was riding a scooter without lights and was hit by a vehicle after failing to yield, according to Huber Heights police.
The student was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
No charges are expected, according to police.
