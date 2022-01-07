Study: Buckeye State doesn’t eat enough fruit

More than 90% of adult Ohioans do not eat the government-recommended amount of fruits or vegetables, and the Buckeye State fares worse than most U.S. states when it comes to healthy eating, according to a new study.
Only about 9.5% of Ohio adults eat the equivalent of 1.5 to 2 cups of fruits each day, which is recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, says a new CDC study.
Credit: Mark Fisher
Just six other U.S. states have a smaller share of residents eating the amount of fruit they should to have a healthy diet, according to the study, based on data from the 2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance system.
“The importance of eating a well-balanced diet with fruits and vegetables is that both have a large impact on boosting your immune system, decreasing your risk for development of chronic conditions such as type II diabetes and cardiovascular disease while also assisting with gut health and decreasing inflammation,” said Sara Wilson-Rector, an advanced practice registered nurse with Premier Health Family Care of Vandalia.
The study also found that only 7.4% of adult Ohioans eat the recommended equivalent of 2 to 3 cups of vegetables each day.
Only 10 states had a smaller share of adult residents meeting this nutritional guideline.
Kentucky ranked last for adequate vegetable consumption: 5.6% of adults meet the guidelines.
Vermont did the best, with 16% of adults eating the recommended amounts.
West Virginia’s population had the lowest recommended fruit consumption (6.9%) in the nation, while Connecticut had the highest (16.1%).
Ohioans may eat less fruit and vegetables than residents in other states for a variety of reasons, including a lack of access to fresh produce and foods, Wilson-Rector said.
Some parts of the Dayton region are food deserts, where there are few places for people to buy healthy and affordable food items.
Unhealthy diets also can be passed down from generations, she said, and most U.S. cities with the unhealthiest diets are located in the Midwest and the South.
About the Author