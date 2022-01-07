Study: Buckeye State doesn’t eat enough fruit

The study also found that only 7.4% of adult Ohioans eat the recommended equivalent of 2 to 3 cups of vegetables each day.

Only 10 states had a smaller share of adult residents meeting this nutritional guideline.

Kentucky ranked last for adequate vegetable consumption: 5.6% of adults meet the guidelines.

Vermont did the best, with 16% of adults eating the recommended amounts.

West Virginia’s population had the lowest recommended fruit consumption (6.9%) in the nation, while Connecticut had the highest (16.1%).

Ohioans may eat less fruit and vegetables than residents in other states for a variety of reasons, including a lack of access to fresh produce and foods, Wilson-Rector said.

Some parts of the Dayton region are food deserts, where there are few places for people to buy healthy and affordable food items.

Unhealthy diets also can be passed down from generations, she said, and most U.S. cities with the unhealthiest diets are located in the Midwest and the South.