Breaking: Submarine House to open sports bar in Piqua this spring

Submarine House is opening a new location this spring at 311 N. Main St. in Piqua (FACEBOOK PHOTO).

Credit: Facebook Photo

Credit: Facebook Photo

Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

Submarine House is opening a new location north of Dayton this spring.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Sub House sports bar experience to Piqua,” a March 10 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated. “From our legendary cheesesteaks to familiar favorites like wings, pizzas, tacos, and, of course, ice-cold drinks, Sub House is your go-to for game days, happy hours, and hangouts.”

The restaurant will be located at 311 N. Main St.

Doug Kidd opened the first Submarine House in 1973 on Brown Street near the University of Dayton — introducing the region to East Coast cheesesteaks.

Five years later, Gary Danner opened the brand’s first franchise location at 7850 N. Main St. in Dayton. Today, the brand is owned by Danner’s sons, Jason and Brody.

“Jason and Brody had always talked about what it would be like to have a Submarine House with a sports bar atmosphere,” the website states. “With both of them playing hockey for Ohio University and spending a few weekends in the bars there, they decided to pursue their dreams.”

The first Submarine House Sports Bar opened in March 2006 at 8807 N Dixie Dr. in Vandalia. Seven of the restaurant’s 10 locations have the sports bar atmosphere.

MORE DETAILS

Submarine House will be hiring for its Piqua location. Hiring needs are expected to be posted in April.

For more information, visit submarinehouse.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@SubmarineHouseOhio) or Instagram (@submarinehouse) pages.

