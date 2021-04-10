Submit your Wheels events

To submit your event for free, email Wheels at wheels@coxohio.com. Deadline is 10 days prior to desired date of publication or event. See full list, including weekly and monthly cruise-ins, online at https://www.daytondailynews.com/cars/ and look for MOTOR NEWS. Follow Wheels on Facebook @DDNWheels.
EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH OCT. 29
- RIP RAP ROADHOUSE CRUISE-IN. There will be a Friday night cruise-in at Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton. The cruise-in will be every Friday through Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to sunset. There is over three acres of parking. You can dine inside, outside or at your car. For more information visit ripraproadhouse.com or call 937-236-4329.
APRIL 17
- ALUMNI CAR SHOW. National Trail High School will hold an Alumni Car Show on April 17 at the school at 6940 Oxford Gettysburg Road in New Paris. The entry fee is $10. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon with awards being announced at 3 p.m. There will be food, music, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go to alumni scholarships. For more information visit www.ntalumniassociation.com.
APRIL 17-SEPT. 25
- KETTERING SATURDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN. This cruise-in will be held every Saturday from April 17 through Sept. 25 from 5 p.m. to dusk at the Kettering Towne Center at Dorothy Lane and Woodman Drive. Everything on wheels is welcome. There will be music, food and a DJ. For more information, call 937-620-6406.
AUG. 28
- CAESAR FORD RANGER CLASSIC. This cruise-in will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 at Caesar Ford Park on Stringtown Road in Xenia. Cars can register from noon to 2 p.m. with the judging beginning at 2 p.m. Also included for the day will be an oldies concert on the main stage with the popular Van-Dells. No chairs are needed. Ending the night will be a feature film, drive-in style and will be chosen by the public. The movie starts at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information call 937-562-6440.
JUNE 12-13
- CINCINNATI CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE. The Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance a world class exhibition in motoring excellence. The Concours consists of a weekend of events for car lovers and culminates in the Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance. Cars are displayed in the formal gardens of historic Ault Park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field, hosting an automotive art show, brunch and beer garden. Tickets for all weekend events can now be purchased online at https://www.ohioconcours.com. Advance-purchase discounted car show tickets are available online through May 31, 2021. Additional details on the weekend of events and COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with local and state guidelines will be available soon at https://ohioconcours.com. For more information and to see the 2019 show experience, go to https://ohioconcours.com. Proceeds benefit Juvenile Arthritis programs of The Arthritis Foundation.