Substance abuse nonprofits partner to offer Miami County services

“The merger with MCRC strengthened our continuum by adding a detox facility which completed the entire continuum of care for Substance Use services for TCN,” she said. The detox facility is the Hope House in Troy.

The services provided by TCN include: mental health; substance use; psychiatry; individual, family and group counseling; medicated assisted treatment; case management; residential/recovery; prevention; and primary care.

In addition to Miami County, TCN has physical locations and provides services in Greene, Montgomery, Logan and Champaign counties. Overall, TCN serves clients from 30 counties in Ohio.

“Merging with MCRC allows TCN to provide services in Miami County and will open up additional services to clients of Miami County and surrounding areas,” Strobl said.

The road to a merger actually began about five years ago when Medicaid managed care was on the horizon for Ohio, Grim said. Among initial comments that caught his attention from those with experience in other Medicaid managed care states was that 50 percent of providers go out of business, he said.

MCRC began to explore options and possible partners before starting to work on merger with TCN in 2020.

“We decided to have some control over our change,” Grim said. “We really wanted to arrange a local relationship.”

The MCRC board voted to merge in September 2020 with the relationship official in January.

TCN currently employs 261 people. Of those 215 are full time and 46 are part time. Thirty eight employees work directly at MCRC.

For more information visit TCN.org or call 937-376-8700.

