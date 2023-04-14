Sugarcreek Twp. votes on police tax levy May 2; funds school SRO, equipment

The other officer would be an additional patrol officer in the community. Sugarcreek Twp.’s population jumped 18% from 2010 to 2020 per U.S. Census data, one of the largest percentage increases of any community in the greater Dayton area.

The last police levy Sugarcreek Twp. residents passed was in 2010. Until recently, the township had projected an ability to fund the department for another two years at their current levels, but COVID and skyrocketing costs have shortened that timeline, Tiffany said.

“Police cruisers have doubled in cost, from about $45,000 to $85,000, if it’s fully outfitted,” he said.

Tiffany said the township will not meet its goal of 25% in carryover funding for next year.

If passed, current projections show the new levy would adequately fund the police department for the next 10 years, Tiffany said.

If the levy doesn’t pass, it is possible there would be personnel cuts, Tiffany said, though it would be “up to the trustees to decide whether cuts are made immediately, or next year.”