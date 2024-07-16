Sunday brunch food truck rally at Brightside returns with goat yoga, fresh produce vendors

“Brunch at the Brightside, a Food Truck Rally,” is returning to downtown Dayton on Sunday, July 21 with goat yoga, a petting zoo and fresh produce vendors.
“We’re excited to add these special details that develop the event in a memorable way for our attendees,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “This Sunday is a perfect opportunity to get together with your friends and family to enjoy some delicious food and beverages, oh, and don’t forget to pet the goats!”
The Brightside Music & Event Venue is introducing a “Down on the Farm” theme for its second food truck rally this summer.
Goat Yoga will kick off at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those six to 17 years old. Those planning to do yoga should bring a mat and wear a shirt that covers their back. Tickets for goat yoga can be purchased online at venuepilot.co.
The food truck rally and petting zoo will follow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This part of the event is free.
Food trucks expected at the event include:
- Home Cooked Vibes
- Cruisin’ Cuisine
- Let’s Eat Food Truck
- The Food Pitt
- Rennys Hennys
- De’Lish
- El Bueno Taco
- Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar
- Jars by Jas
- Kerry’s Café
The Brightside Music & Event Venue will offer cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.
Fresh produce will be available from Regenerate Garden Co. and Foxhole Farm.
MORE DETAILS
The Brightside Music & Event Venue is located at 905 E. Third St. For more information, visit thebrightsidedayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.
