Sunday brunch food truck rally at Brightside returns with goat yoga, fresh produce vendors

Credit: Submitted Photo

1 hour ago
“Brunch at the Brightside, a Food Truck Rally,” is returning to downtown Dayton on Sunday, July 21 with goat yoga, a petting zoo and fresh produce vendors.

“We’re excited to add these special details that develop the event in a memorable way for our attendees,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “This Sunday is a perfect opportunity to get together with your friends and family to enjoy some delicious food and beverages, oh, and don’t forget to pet the goats!”

The Brightside Music & Event Venue is introducing a “Down on the Farm” theme for its second food truck rally this summer.

Goat Yoga will kick off at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those six to 17 years old. Those planning to do yoga should bring a mat and wear a shirt that covers their back. Tickets for goat yoga can be purchased online at venuepilot.co.

The food truck rally and petting zoo will follow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This part of the event is free.

Food trucks expected at the event include:

  • Home Cooked Vibes
  • Cruisin’ Cuisine
  • Let’s Eat Food Truck
  • The Food Pitt
  • Rennys Hennys
  • De’Lish
  • El Bueno Taco
  • Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar
  • Jars by Jas
  • Kerry’s Café
The Brightside Music & Event Venue will offer cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

Fresh produce will be available from Regenerate Garden Co. and Foxhole Farm.

The Brightside Music & Event Venue is located at 905 E. Third St. For more information, visit thebrightsidedayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.

