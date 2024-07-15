BreakingNews
Woman ID’d in fatal crash into pole in Harrison Twp.

Table 33 temporarily closes, will soon move to Dayton Arcade

Restaurant will have a patio overlooking the Levitt Pavilion.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Table 33 has temporarily closed its doors on West Second Street as the restaurant prepares to move to its new location inside the Dayton Arcade in the coming weeks.

“Sometimes navigating big transitions requires more time and space than we’re afforded in our day to day routine,” a July 13 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated. “While we hoped to be able to do it all without missing a beat, we’re finding that we need to step away for a few beats as we focus on our quickly approaching move to the Arcade just weeks from now.”

The restaurant announced in October 2022 it will move its current operation to the Dayton Arcade.

Table 33 will be located in a 5,250-square-foot space on the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building at the corner of Fourth and Main streets. The restaurant will have a patio overlooking the Levitt Pavilion.

“We’re disappointed that we cannot maintain our regular service while we prepare to move, but we’re also relieved to admit and surrender to our limitations,” the post said. “We trust that this will serve all of us in the long run as we build a new and improved version of Table 33 that we are supremely proud of.”

Table 33 will join a growing list of food-based businesses at the Arcade, including Gather by Ghostlight, Est! Est!! Est!!!, 6888 Kitchen and StartUp Grounds.

According to a previous release, Table 33′s current space in the 130 W. Second St. Building will house another concept developed by its owners.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

