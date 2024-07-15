Table 33 temporarily closes, will soon move to Dayton Arcade

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The restaurant announced in October 2022 it will move its current operation to the Dayton Arcade.

Table 33 will be located in a 5,250-square-foot space on the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building at the corner of Fourth and Main streets. The restaurant will have a patio overlooking the Levitt Pavilion.

“We’re disappointed that we cannot maintain our regular service while we prepare to move, but we’re also relieved to admit and surrender to our limitations,” the post said. “We trust that this will serve all of us in the long run as we build a new and improved version of Table 33 that we are supremely proud of.”

Table 33 will join a growing list of food-based businesses at the Arcade, including Gather by Ghostlight, Est! Est!! Est!!!, 6888 Kitchen and StartUp Grounds.

According to a previous release, Table 33′s current space in the 130 W. Second St. Building will house another concept developed by its owners.