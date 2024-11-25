Sunday hours at downtown branch one of possible changes after Dayton library levy passage

Notably, Dayton Metro’s downtown location may see the expansion of weekend hours.

“We’re working to ensure the library is available when and where people need us,” said Rachel Gut, the deputy executive director of Dayton Metro Library. “We had operating hours minimally adjusted to assure financial solvency. So what are we continuing to work on? Returning those Sunday hours in this next year.”

The Sunday closure of the main branch was a part of multiple cuts the library took to tighten its budget. Other cuts included a hiring freeze, information technology project deferral, furniture repair instead of replacement, a pause on food programming and changes to supplies used in Youth Services.

Dayton Metro Library serves 365,000 active cardholders, 71,000 of whom are children. The library system saw 1.8 million physical visits at all of its branches and 1.6 million website visits last year.

From 2025-2030, the library will focus on enhancing the community’s quality of life; maximizing youth opportunities for learning; extending impact through communication and engagement; strengthening human, physical and financial assets; and building equity in the community through library services and policies, according to its strategic plan.

Part of the library’s five-year plan, too, is hiring positions related to older adult services and data analytics, Gut said. Library staff also hope to research internship opportunities for high school and college students.

The 1-mill Dayton Metro Library levy this November passed with 53% in favor and 47% opposed, according to official, final Montgomery County Board of Elections results. It will cost a homeowner $35 annually per $100,000 of home value, according to the county auditor.

Officials have said the library budget was impacted by the shrinking of state funding and an increase in costs to deliver services and buy materials like books, e-books and audiobooks. If the levy did not pass, library officials said they would have reduced their budget by $7 million, or approximately 20%.

Levy dollars will support day-to-day operations, materials, technology, staffing and other services. This includes services like after-school and summer education programs, public computers or loanable technology and career development tools.

The Dayton Metro Library has completely transformed its facilities over the past decade, rebuilding almost all of its libraries thanks to voter approval of a 2012 multi-million dollar bond issue. This money did not cover any costs related to operating expenses.

Gut said library staff are grateful for the community’s support and will continue to monitor community attitudes through outreach events.