Super Bowl 2026: See the commercials everyone is talking about today

With the attention of all of those eyeballs, advertisers were ready with a crop of brand new commercials.

In case you had to step away to reload your plate with more chicken wings or a cold beverage, here are some of the best commercials, including some extended versions, that aired during the Super Bowl.

Dunkin - Ben Affleck & Jennifer Aniston starred in a ‘Good Will Dunkin’ Ad

Instacart - Here is an extended cut of the Instacart ad featuring Ben Stiller And Benson Boone

Liquid I.V. - A commercial featuring singing toilets

Budweiser - A patriotic look at a horse raising a bald eagle as ‘American Icons’

Pepsi - The Choice, featuring polar bears

Manscaped - This commercial was a hairy mess

Uber Eats - featuring Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper

Hellmann’s mayonnaise - featuring Andy Samberg and Elle Fanning

Bud Light - A wild wedding scene featuring Post Malone, Shane Gillis and Peyton Manning

Squarespace - featuring Emma Stone

Bosch - featuring contrasting versions of Guy Fieri

Skittles - Unmask the rainbow

Xfinity - Jurassic Park with a better internet connection

Pringles - featuring Sabrina Carpenter

Grubhub - featuring George Clooney

Ritz - Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm And Bowen Yang

Kellogg’s Raisin Bran - Featuring William Shatner as “Will Shat”