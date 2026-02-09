Super Bowl 2026: See the commercials everyone is talking about today

The Super Bowl is more than just a football game.
Millions of viewers from all over the world tune in for the big game each year.
With the attention of all of those eyeballs, advertisers were ready with a crop of brand new commercials.
In case you had to step away to reload your plate with more chicken wings or a cold beverage, here are some of the best commercials, including some extended versions, that aired during the Super Bowl.
Dunkin - Ben Affleck & Jennifer Aniston starred in a ‘Good Will Dunkin’ Ad
Instacart - Here is an extended cut of the Instacart ad featuring Ben Stiller And Benson Boone
Liquid I.V. - A commercial featuring singing toilets
Budweiser - A patriotic look at a horse raising a bald eagle as ‘American Icons’
Pepsi - The Choice, featuring polar bears
Manscaped - This commercial was a hairy mess
Uber Eats - featuring Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper
Hellmann’s mayonnaise - featuring Andy Samberg and Elle Fanning
Bud Light - A wild wedding scene featuring Post Malone, Shane Gillis and Peyton Manning
Squarespace - featuring Emma Stone
Bosch - featuring contrasting versions of Guy Fieri
Skittles - Unmask the rainbow
Xfinity - Jurassic Park with a better internet connection
Pringles - featuring Sabrina Carpenter
Grubhub - featuring George Clooney
Ritz - Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm And Bowen Yang
Kellogg’s Raisin Bran - Featuring William Shatner as “Will Shat”
About the Author