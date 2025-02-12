‘Superload’ moving through Warren, Butler counties on Monday may cause traffic delays

Drivers are asked to plan ahead Monday as a large transformer is moved through Warren County to Butler County.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead Monday as a large transformer is moved through Warren County to Butler County. iSTOCK/COX
Union Road in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County will be closed for approximately five hours Monday, Feb. 17 beginning at 8 a.m. The closure is due to a large transformer being transported for Duke Energy.

“This superload is 629,436 pounds,” states a news release from the Warren County Engineer’s Office. It is 16-feet wide, 19-feet tall and 201-feet long, WCEO said.

After Union Road, the convoy will become a moving roadblock until its destination.

The superload will be escorted by the Ohio State Patrol and Warren County Sheriff Deputies along Union Road, to Greentree Road and into the City of Monroe. The convoy will continue to its destination on Todhunter Road in Butler County.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and avoid this area as the large transformer is moved through Warren County is expected to have a big impact on traffic. Long delays can be expected.

The detour of Union Road will use Ohio 63, Ohio 741 and Ohio 122.

For more information, visit wceo.us or call 513-695-3301.

