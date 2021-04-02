Survey: A third of county residents don’t trust government, public health for pandemic info

About one-third of Montgomery County respondents to an online survey by the health department do not trust the government and public health for info about the pandemic and COVID-19.
This was among the key findings of a survey Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has been conducting since mid-December. The results were released to the Dayton Daily News this week.
The questionnaire has received 1,866 responses from county residents but responses don’t reflect Montgomery County’s demographics, said Dan Suffoletto, a spokesman for Public Health.
Here are other key findings from the questionnaire:
- Montgomery County residents are equally concerned with vaccine effectiveness (47%) and vaccine safety (47%) when making their decision to get the vaccine.
- 75% of respondents said they would get the vaccine when it becomes available, 9% said no and 16% said they need more info.
- 79% said they trust their healthcare provider for pandemic and COVID-19 info and 67% said they trust the government and public health for this info.
- 81% said that offering the vaccine at convenient locations near their work would make it easier for them to get the vaccine.
- 92% of respondents said that they think wearing a mask is somewhat or very effective at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
- 93% respondents said that they think social distancing is somewhat or very effective at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
The survey will remain open indefinitely on the health department’s website, Suffoletto said.
“We have also analyzed the data by racial and ethnic categories,” he said. “These responses provided additional justification for establishing minority outreach clinics. (For example,) respondents expressed that having vaccination opportunities within their neighborhoods would increase their likelihood of getting the vaccine.”