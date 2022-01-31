Hamburger icon
Suspected serious injuries reported after car hit Dayton police cruiser Saturday

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
30 minutes ago

A man was taken to the hospital Saturday with suspected serious injuries after he reportedly crashed into the back of a Dayton police cruiser blocking traffic from another crash on I-75 north.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. near the state Route 4 exit.

A 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by a 20-year-old Dayton man was in the right lane when it hit the back of a Dayton police cruiser, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.

The cruiser was reportedly parked to block traffic from a previous crash and was unoccupied. The driver of the Nissan was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with possible serious injuries. The report did not list any other injuries.

The cruiser had its overheard emergency lights on at the time of the crash, according to the report.

