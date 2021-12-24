Suspicious incident involves woman, young child in Harrison Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman and young child to check on their welfare.
Deputies were dispatched at 4 p.m. Thursday to the area of North Dixie Drive and Wagner Ford Road on a suspicious circumstance, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The woman was last seen leaving in a dark blue 2010-13 Buick Regal with a temporary tag in the rear window driving south on North Dixie Drive towards the city of Dayton.
Anyone with information about the woman and child or the car is urged to call 937-225-HELP (4357).
In Other News
1
Follow Santa Claus tonight with satellites and radar
2
ArriveSafe offers free holiday cab rides for Montgomery County...
3
Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled due to COVID; What about...
4
Snow this holiday would take a Christmas miracle; near-record high...
5
Law could close local abortion clinic; backers fight to protect access
About the Author