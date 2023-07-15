SUV quiet in all the right ways

Quietly, without as much fanfare or advertising, Volvo continues to churn out high-quality, driver-focused luxury vehicles. At the pinnacle of all this is the XC90. And for the 2023 model year, Volvo continues to update it and modify to keep it relevant. And yet it still remains an under-the-radar vehicle.

My tester this week is the Recharge version of the XC90 Ultimate. That’s a lot of capital letters and fancy names. But what it means is this is the top trim of the PHEV build of the XC90. It can achieve around 35 miles of pure electric driving and thus greatly increases the over performance as well as improves the fuel economy greatly.

The all-wheel drive Recharge means this Volvo has a both a turbocharger and a supercharger with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Additionally, there are two electric motors and a 14.9 kWh battery. This all adds up to 455 combined horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. What an impressive amount of performance for an SUV. And the XC90 Recharge is silky smooth over the road and torquey off the line.

The 8-speed automatic transmission is outstanding and can keep up with the supercharger and turbocharger. It’s one of the best transmissions I’ve experienced.

The looks of the XC90 are elegant and timeless. It is an SUV through and through with typical lines and pillars that have a stout posture and chiseled features. The grille is slightly concaved with the Volvo logo sprawled across it. It is distinctive. Equally distinctive are the hammer-shaped headlights. These are the most attractive headlights on the road today. They look great at night as well and offer ample coverage on the darkest of roads.

The back is highlighted with a spoiler where the taillights begin and zig zag down the back, ending nearly at the bumper. When it comes to elegance and luxury, the Volvo design team nails it with the XC90, which is as good as this the Swedish automaker’s flagship vehicle.

Even from its early beginnings, Volvo has focused on quality interiors. Even with new Chinese ownership, Volvo hasn’t strayed from that. And in the XC90 the interior is top notch. The three-row SUV has a large-feeling cabin. The third row is a little cramped and limited, but that’s pretty common within this segment. Second-row passengers will be perfectly comfortable.

There is 15.8 cubic feet of space behind the third row. Fold down the third row and that cargo volume increases to 41.8 cubic feet. Total cargo volume for the Volvo XC90 is 85.7 cubic feet.

The big detracting feature of the XC90 (and all Volvos for that matter) is the confounding infotainment system. Far too often in European vehicles, the infotainment system lacks intuition. And that’s the case here as there’s a high learning curve to utilize and understand all the features. Yes, the XC90 is loaded with all the tech you could want — it just takes a while to learn all the nuances and quirky behavior of this system.

The base trim XC90 starts around $56,000, but my high-end, hybridized tester has a big price tag with a starting price of $79,400. With options like a Bowers and Wilkins sound system, 4-corner air suspension, and the Ultimate Trim package, my tester had a final MSRP of $85,495.

Some savings can be recouped with the electric motor assist as Volvo claims this SUV, when fully charged, can achieve around 35 miles of pure electric driving. This combined with the efficient, although powerful four-cylinder engine means the XC90 has a combined fuel economy of 27 mpg (gasoline only) and 58 mpg (electric). Volvo says it takes about five hours of charging (240v) to achieve the maximum electric driving.

Volvo isn’t flashy but, boy, it’s consistent. Throughout the years that’s remained a constant. Now as the luxury brand begins its transition toward electrification, Volvo offers one of its best vehicles as a PHEV. If this is what Volvo’s future looks like, it will be quite a bright future.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Volvo XC90

Price/As tested price................................................ $79,400/85,495

Mileage.......................................... 27 mpg/gasoline; 58 mpg/electric

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 455 hp/472 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Gothenburg, Sweden