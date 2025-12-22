SWAT truck involved in morning crash in Harrison Twp.

A SWAT truck was reportedly T-boned during a morning crash in Harrison Twp.
The crash was reported at 8:38 a.m. Monday at the Turner Road and Main Street intersection.
Preliminary details indicate a Montgomery County Regional SWAT truck was going west on Turner Road when a Toyota CX-30 traveling south on Main Street collided with the truck.
The SWAT truck had emergency lights and sirens activated, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.
