Sweet Tooth Candy opens in Englewood

The 7 N. Main St. store will hold a grand opening celebration on Tuesday.
Sweet Tooth Candy, at 7 N. Main St. in Englewood, will hold a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

Sweet Tooth Candy shop owner John Craig wished customers a “sweet day” as they exited his Englewood store this week.

Craig and his wife Sheila opened Sweet Tooth Candy at 7 N. Main St., near the intersection of Main Street and National Road, last month.

The new business offers a wide variety of candies and treats, with vintage offerings like chocolate coins and candy cigarettes, to more novel options like freeze-dried ice cream sandwiches and candied bacon.

The store is filled with shelves and displays boasting 36 different types of bulk candy, 20 varieties of cotton candy, 20 flavors of salt water taffy and thousands of individual bottles of soda in various flavors.

Sweet Tooth Candy in Englewood offers over 20 varieties of cotton candy. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

The business will hold a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will take place at the nearby Torch Event Center, at 12 N. Walnut St., and the North Main Street store, with activities like face painting, gift giveaways, and a performance by magician IncrediBret.

Both native to the Dayton area, John and Sheila got the idea to open a candy shop about a year ago, a decision inspired by fond memories of visiting local candy stores as children.

John Craig, owner of Sweet Tooth Candy in Englewood. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

In the weeks since opening, John said seeing the smiles on the face of visiting patrons of all ages has made the effort of starting a new business well worth it.

“That always makes me the happiest, especially with little kids, seeing their eyes light up,” he said. “We’re trying to create that nostalgic experience for the next generation, so that when they’re older, they can look back and say, ‘Remember that candy store in Englewood?’”

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.