Sweet treat: Celebrate the Trotwood Branch Library at a FREE ice cream social

The Trotwood branch of the Dayton Metro Library will host a free ice cream social to celebrate its one-year anniversary.
The event will be held Wednesday, July 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The library is located at 855 E. Main St.
Library mascots Cosmo and Pip, a DJ, story times and free ice cream bars are part of the festivities. All ages are welcome.
Artist Geno Luketic will complete a clay tile art installation and visitors are invited to add their creativity to the project and try out a potter’s wheel.
Last year’s planned opening celebration was scaled down due to the pandemic. Instead, the branch opened quietly to the public.
“We have even more reason to celebrate now,” said Caitlin Wissler, Trotwood branch manager, in a release. “Not only are we thrilled to commemorate our amazing library facility, we can also enjoy gathering in person again, as so many COVID restrictions are lifted.”
Masks are not required, but those who are unvaccinated, including children younger than vaccination age, are asked to wear one.
For more information, visit the Trotwood Branch Library or call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.