Sweet treat: Celebrate the Trotwood Branch Library at a FREE ice cream social

Last year’s planned opening celebration was scaled down due to the pandemic. Instead, the branch opened quietly to the public.

The Trotwood branch of the Dayton Metro Library will host a free ice cream social July 7 to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

“We have even more reason to celebrate now,” said Caitlin Wissler, Trotwood branch manager, in a release. “Not only are we thrilled to commemorate our amazing library facility, we can also enjoy gathering in person again, as so many COVID restrictions are lifted.”

Masks are not required, but those who are unvaccinated, including children younger than vaccination age, are asked to wear one.

For more information, visit the Trotwood Branch Library or call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.