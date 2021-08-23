Take our survey on coronavirus vaccines: Will you get the shot?

The widespread consensus among health officials is that these shots are safe and effective, and our best way out of the pandemic. On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages 16 and older.

With the spread of the delta variant pushing an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News continue to dig into covering the pandemic.