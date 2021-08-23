Take our survey on coronavirus vaccines: Will you get the shot?

While vaccines against coronavirus have been widely available for months, only about 60% of eligible Ohioans have gotten the shot.
The widespread consensus among health officials is that these shots are safe and effective, and our best way out of the pandemic. On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages 16 and older.
With the spread of the delta variant pushing an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News continue to dig into covering the pandemic.
To help inform our reporting, please take our short, anonymous survey on coronavirus vaccines.
In Other News
1
Aullwood switching to public water after ‘forever chemicals’ were...
2
Here’s your chance to weigh in on state redistricting
3
Major renovation or replacement planned for Welcome Stadium
4
Miami County Board of Elections to review candidates rejected from...
5
Kettering Health limits visitors to prevent further spread of COVID