Take proper precautions to help avoid seasonal flu

Influenza vaccinations for all military members are a mandatory requirement and available through mobile immunization clinics at each installation or at any participating Tricare eligible pharmacies. TRICARE beneficiaries are also eligible for flu shots through immunization clinics on base or at no cost at Tricare eligible pharmacies. For the civilian workforce, all Federal Employee Health Benefit plans cover flu shots at no cost for members and are available at local retail pharmacies.

The CDC also recommends everyday preventive actions to help slow the spread of germs that cause respiratory illnesses, like flu. Healthy habits to help prevent flu include:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home when you are sick to help prevent the spreading of your illness to others.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

· Wash your hands often to help protect yourself from germs.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects like phones and doorknobs.

· Practice other good health habits. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious foods.

For more information on preventing seasonal flu, visit USAFwellness.com or contact your local Civilian Health Promotion Services team. Comprehensive information on healthy habits to help prevent the flu can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at: cdc.gov.