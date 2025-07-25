Task force arrests man in Dayton dog attack

A man was arrested in Dayton Friday in an investigation into a dog attack earlier this month.
The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), Violent Offender Unit and other assisting law enforcement officers arrested the man on Victor Avenue, according to Dayton police.
The case is part of a felonious assault investigation from July 11 when a person was attacked by two dogs and seriously injured.
On Friday the man reportedly ignored multiple commands, so officers entered the home and took him into custody.
Two dogs were seized and turned over to Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
In Other News
1
Traffic enforcement activity to take place on Ohio 48 Saturday
2
SWAT, police at hours-long investigation in Dayton
3
Day Air Credit Union announces new president, future CEO
4
West Carrollton takes key step toward new riverfront whitewater park
5
Wilmington College receives $23 million from late basketball coach...
About the Author