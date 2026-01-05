Task Force investigated, carried out operations involving human trafficking throughout 2025

Breaking: Miami Twp. seeks Supreme Court review of record $45M wrongful-conviction award to Dean Gillispie

The Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force carried out multiple investigations and operations aimed at rescuing victims and holding traffickers accountable in 2025.

The task force conducted 90 search warrants and five consent searches, resulting in 84 indictments and 43 arrests of individuals allegedly involved in human trafficking, according to the organization.

It also initiated 32 new investigations, received 84 human trafficking tips and seized about $98,000 allegedly linked to criminal activity.

“Our message is simple — don’t buy sex in Ohio,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Under the strong leadership of Sheriff Streck, the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is reinforcing that those who seek to buy or sell sex will face criminal consequences.”

The MVHTTF rescued, interviewed or referred services for 72 victims of human trafficking.

The task force also continued community outreach and education, providing human trafficking awareness training to 1,400 individuals throughout the region, according to the organization.

“Every victim we are able to rescue represents hope, safety and the opportunity to rebuild their life,” Streck said. “The Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is committed to protecting vulnerable individuals, holding traffickers accountable and making our communities safer.”

For those with information regarding suspected human trafficking, tips can be reported to the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

