Taste of Belgium brings back Gourmet Pop Tarts

“We may be grown-ups but that doesn’t mean we don’t still have a love for the things that brought us joy as a child,” said Jean-François Flechet, founder of Taste of Belgium. “These Gourmet Pop Tarts were created for the kid in all of us — inspiring nostalgia — as a deliciously perfect way to add a little more fun to every day.”

The Gourmet Pop Tarts are made by hand and baked daily in limited quantities. They are filled with fruit preserves or chocolate and finished with a decadent icing.

Customers can order the Gourmet Pop Tarts in the following flavors:

Berry

Lemon

S’mores

“So many people told us how much they missed them, we knew we had to bring them back,” Flechet said.

The Gourmet Pop Tarts are available for dine-in or carryout during breakfast and brunch hours, while supplies last.

In June 2023, Taste of Belgium expanded to the Dayton region with its first location at The Greene in Beavercreek.

The Cincinnati-based business has plans to open a new location in the former space of Bar Louie next to Park Grille & Bar at Austin Landing in Miami Twp. They to host a grand opening event in May.

In Butler County, Taste of Belgium is located inside Liberty Center in Liberty Twp.

For more information about Taste of Belgium, visit www.authenticwaffle.com.