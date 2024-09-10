Taste of the Oregon returns with samples from downtown restaurants

“This event is important for the Oregon District because it showcases all of the amazing food we have to offer, and gives people, the foodies, a destination hot spot,” said Dane Shipp, owner of CULTURE. “This is my first year being involved, so I’m really excited to be part of it.”

There is free admission to this event, but guests must purchase $1 tickets to exchange for food and drinks. DORA beverages will be available for purchase at participating vendors. Last year, tastings were between three and four tickets.

Organizers hope guests will try multiple items from different restaurants to find new favorites in the Oregon District.

“It’s a great way to reacquaint yourself with favorite and signature items like Blind Bob’s pickle soup, Salar’s empanadas, or try something new,” said Emily Mendenhall, owner of Lily’s Dayton. “There are many “Taste” events, but I think Taste of Oregon may be the only one where you can snack from a dozen or so eateries, shop vintage stores like Feathers and Clash, and get a tattoo from one of our three tattoo shops!”

Other businesses throughout the Oregon District will be open with expanded hours.

All proceeds from Taste of the Oregon will support businesses throughout the district. A portion of each sale will go to the Oregon District Business Association to help fund programs like district snow removal, planters and beautification, block parties and other similar projects.

“Not only does this event bring new faces to established and young businesses alike, it’s also a fundraiser that puts dollars directly back into our neighborhood,” said Nikki Stargel of Salar Restaurant & Lounge. “Taste of Oregon is an easy, family-friendly way to experience so many amazing places in one afternoon.”

For more information, visit theoregondistrict.org or the district’s Facebook (@oregondistrict) or Instagram (@theoregondistrict) pages.