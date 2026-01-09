Tax abatement OK’d for company moving to Tipp City

GLR Inc.’s current main offices are located at 3795 Wyse Road, Dayton. The company requested a 50% real property tax abatement for 10 years, said Matt Spring, community development director.

“This will be our corporate headquarters for GLR Inc. and its multiple divisions and will give us the space we need to move our remote workers back into the move as well as room for future growth,” Heath Peters, company vice president, said in a quote included in Spring’s memo. “This building will be used for our day-to-day operations of the corporation as well as corporate wide meetings as needed.”

Because no more than 50% abatement was requested, the approval of the abatement by the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools would not be required. The district was notified of the request as was the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

The Tipp City schools will split 50% of the local income taxes from the business with the city during the abatement period because the payroll is projected at a level outlined in state law. The schools would receive $24,750 annually.

No comments were received during a public hearing before the council’s vote.

The project is scheduled to start in spring and be completed by Dec. 31, 2027.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com