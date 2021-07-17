Tax credits to help fund affordable housing in Vandalia

Wallick Communities received over $1.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credits to upgrade an affordable senior-living community in Vandalia and build new affordable housing in Marion.
The tax credits will earn approximately $14 million in equity over their 10-year span to will assist with construction and rehabilitation costs.
The Vandalia Village senior living community has 76 units that will receive interior improvements as well as increased accessibility, a new parking lot, and sidewalk repairs.
“With the awarding of these tax credits, Wallick will improve the lives of seniors and families in two communities without enough affordable housing. There is a shortage of affordable housing in every county in America, with the state of Ohio lacking over 252,000 affordable rental homes,” said Wallick COO Amy Albery in a statement. “With these projects, Wallick continues its mission of opening doors to homes, opportunities and hope.”
The Vandalia community on South Dixie Drive has been occupied since 1978 for seniors 55 and older. About $627,950 in tax credits will go toward upgrading the kitchen appliances, water heaters, counters and cabinets, flooring and carpet, paint, HVAC system, and covered entries. The rehabilitation will cost almost $10 million total.
Vandalia city leaders said they didn’t yet have enough information to comment on the development.
“If we’re talking generally, I think low-income senior housing would be something we would welcome,” said Rich Hopkins, the city’s communication manager.
The Harding Village community in Marion secured $895,000 in tax credits and will be a new community with 56 apartment homes with similar interior amenities as the Vandalia property. The apartment development will offer a playground, greenspace, clubhouse kitchenette, exercise room and a computer center. Total costs for the new community’s construction is projected to reach $11.4 million.
For both communities, the property owners must agree to rent to individuals that fit into the low- to moderate-income range for the next 30 years in exchange for the tax credit.