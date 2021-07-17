Tax credits to help fund affordable housing in Vandalia

Vandalia city leaders said they didn’t yet have enough information to comment on the development.

“If we’re talking generally, I think low-income senior housing would be something we would welcome,” said Rich Hopkins, the city’s communication manager.

The Harding Village community in Marion secured $895,000 in tax credits and will be a new community with 56 apartment homes with similar interior amenities as the Vandalia property. The apartment development will offer a playground, greenspace, clubhouse kitchenette, exercise room and a computer center. Total costs for the new community’s construction is projected to reach $11.4 million.

For both communities, the property owners must agree to rent to individuals that fit into the low- to moderate-income range for the next 30 years in exchange for the tax credit.