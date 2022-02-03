Tax levies headed for May ballot in multiple communities

The most prominent tax levies on the May ballot in the region will be a pair of city income tax requests — a proposed 0.5% increase in Trotwood and a new 1% tax in Beavercreek, which does not have a city income tax.
Other levies filed include a Centerville school renewal levy, a new Phillipsburg road levy request, and multiple ballot issues in the Germantown/Farmersville area.
The filing deadline for most local cities and townships to put levies on the May ballot was Wednesday. There were no tax levies filed in Miami or northern Warren county, according to their county boards of election.
Beavercreek income tax
Voters will decide on a 1% income tax request in May, Beavercreek’s third attempt at an income tax in the last decade. The city is one of only a few statewide that do not levy an income tax, according to state records.
If residents approve the income tax, the city would eliminate five property tax levies: three for police and two for streets, an estimated tax reduction of $134 per $100,000 of home value annually. A new 1% income tax would cost a person with $50,000 of taxable income $500 per year.
The income tax would not be assessed against Social Security payments, pensions, retirement benefit payments, military pay, capital gains and some other categories.
Revenue would go toward hiring five additional police officers and five public service workers, as well as toward the city’s $200 million in proposed infrastructure projects.
Trotwood income tax
Voters will decide on a five-year, 0.5% income tax increase for road improvements on the primary election ballot.
The city’s current local income tax rate is 2.25%. If the increase is approved, the tax would generate an additional $1,001,070 annually, according to Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum.
Germantown/Farmersville
Voters in the southwest corner of Montgomery County will have a busy election cycle. Jackson Twp. (including Farmersville) has two renewal levies on the May ballot — 1 mill for parks and 2 mills for roads. Separately, the village of Farmersville will vote on a 2.5-mill renewal levy for general village operations.
In all of neighboring German Twp., voters will decide on a 1-mill renewal levy for senior citizen services.
Finally, both Jackson Twp. and German Twp. will vote on a proposal to create a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) involving both townships, plus Germantown and Farmersville.
Other ballot issues
** Centerville schools are asking voters to approve a 10-year renewal of a 4.53 mill “emergency” property tax levy to pay for regular school district expenses. In the same area, Washington Twp. is asking voters to approve a five-year renewal of a 1.85-mill levy for road and bridge work.
** Miami Twp. in Montgomery County will have two related issues on the May ballot. The township is seeking the authority to aggregate retail electric and natural gas loads.
** Voters in the small village of Phillipsburg north of Clayton will decide whether to approve a new, permanent 3-mill road and bridge levy. The property tax levy would cost a homeowner an extra $105 per year on a $100,000 home.
