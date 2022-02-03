Tax levies headed for May ballot in multiple communities

If residents approve the income tax, the city would eliminate five property tax levies: three for police and two for streets, an estimated tax reduction of $134 per $100,000 of home value annually. A new 1% income tax would cost a person with $50,000 of taxable income $500 per year.

Explore Beavercreek seeks levy after voters said no twice

The income tax would not be assessed against Social Security payments, pensions, retirement benefit payments, military pay, capital gains and some other categories.

Revenue would go toward hiring five additional police officers and five public service workers, as well as toward the city’s $200 million in proposed infrastructure projects.

Trotwood income tax

Voters will decide on a five-year, 0.5% income tax increase for road improvements on the primary election ballot.

The city’s current local income tax rate is 2.25%. If the increase is approved, the tax would generate an additional $1,001,070 annually, according to Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum.

Explore More details on Trotwood income tax levy

Germantown/Farmersville

Voters in the southwest corner of Montgomery County will have a busy election cycle. Jackson Twp. (including Farmersville) has two renewal levies on the May ballot — 1 mill for parks and 2 mills for roads. Separately, the village of Farmersville will vote on a 2.5-mill renewal levy for general village operations.

In all of neighboring German Twp., voters will decide on a 1-mill renewal levy for senior citizen services.

Finally, both Jackson Twp. and German Twp. will vote on a proposal to create a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) involving both townships, plus Germantown and Farmersville.

Other ballot issues

** Centerville schools are asking voters to approve a 10-year renewal of a 4.53 mill “emergency” property tax levy to pay for regular school district expenses. In the same area, Washington Twp. is asking voters to approve a five-year renewal of a 1.85-mill levy for road and bridge work.

** Miami Twp. in Montgomery County will have two related issues on the May ballot. The township is seeking the authority to aggregate retail electric and natural gas loads.

** Voters in the small village of Phillipsburg north of Clayton will decide whether to approve a new, permanent 3-mill road and bridge levy. The property tax levy would cost a homeowner an extra $105 per year on a $100,000 home.