Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Trotwood council votes tonight on income tax proposal

Olive Road closed between Burman Avenue and East Main Street in Trotwood. FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
Olive Road closed between Burman Avenue and East Main Street in Trotwood. FILE PHOTO

Local News
By Aimee Hancock, Staff Writer
33 minutes ago
Voters would decide in May whether to increase tax from 2.25% to 2.75% to pay for roadwork

Trotwood City Council will vote tonight on a proposal to put a five-year, 0.5% income tax increase on the May ballot to pay for road improvements.

If the measure is passed by council Tuesday night, voters will have the final say at the polls in May.

The city’s current local income tax rate is 2.25%.

The council meeting is open to the public at 5:30 p.m. at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center, 4000 Lake Center Dr. Residents also can stream the meeting live by registering at this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3854982745512679694 then following the instructions in the confirmation e-mail.

According to city documents, the revenue provided by the additional tax would be used for a long list of road-related projects — installation and/or improvements of street paving and roadways, curbs and gutters, pavement milling and striping, crosswalks, traffic signals, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant ramps, street signage, water management resources, grading, and safety equipment.

If approved by voters, the tax would be imposed for a period of five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and ending Dec. 31, 2027.

In Other News
1
Bubbakoo’s Burritos expected to open in Springboro in March
2
Hair salon entrepreneur selects downtown Miamisburg for second location
3
Dayton city commissioner named to national transportation...
4
AES Ohio CEO testifies to utility’s ‘very fragile’ financial condition
5
Dayton among first Ohio cities to get AT&T 5G internet service

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top