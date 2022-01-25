Trotwood council votes tonight on income tax proposal

The council meeting is open to the public at 5:30 p.m. at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center, 4000 Lake Center Dr. Residents also can stream the meeting live by registering at this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3854982745512679694 then following the instructions in the confirmation e-mail.

According to city documents, the revenue provided by the additional tax would be used for a long list of road-related projects — installation and/or improvements of street paving and roadways, curbs and gutters, pavement milling and striping, crosswalks, traffic signals, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant ramps, street signage, water management resources, grading, and safety equipment.