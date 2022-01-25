Trotwood council votes tonight on income tax proposal

Trotwood City Council will vote tonight on a proposal to put a five-year, 0.5% income tax increase on the May ballot to pay for road improvements.
If the measure is passed by council Tuesday night, voters will have the final say at the polls in May.
The city’s current local income tax rate is 2.25%.
The council meeting is open to the public at 5:30 p.m. at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center, 4000 Lake Center Dr. Residents also can stream the meeting live by registering at this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3854982745512679694 then following the instructions in the confirmation e-mail.
According to city documents, the revenue provided by the additional tax would be used for a long list of road-related projects — installation and/or improvements of street paving and roadways, curbs and gutters, pavement milling and striping, crosswalks, traffic signals, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant ramps, street signage, water management resources, grading, and safety equipment.
If approved by voters, the tax would be imposed for a period of five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and ending Dec. 31, 2027.
