Teardrop Steakhouse in Dayton closes after 6 months

“Unfortunate circumstances have led us to a difficult decision,” the post reads. “Teardrop Steakhouse will be closed until further notice. It has been and will continue to be our joy and honor to serve the Greater Dayton Community.

“While the economy is ever-changing; please grant us grace & peace as we strategically move into 2026.”

The post was followed by one about 4 hours later saying “relocation coming soon.”

Carl Johnson, the owner of Members Only 937, operated the steakhouse with his nephew, Celebrity Platinum Chef Jay Jones.

The steakhouse, also called Teardrops and Tear Drop on other social media and its sign on the restaurant, featured elevated fine dining.

