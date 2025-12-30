Teardrop Steakhouse in Dayton closes after 6 months

Tear Drop(s) Steakhouse is located at 111 W. First St. in Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Tear Drop(s) Steakhouse is located at 111 W. First St. in Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Local News
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

A new steakhouse that opened in June in downtown Dayton is closed.

Teardrop Steakhouse, located at 111 W. First St., was in the former location of 1Eleven Flavor House. The closure was announced in a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page Monday night.

“Unfortunate circumstances have led us to a difficult decision,” the post reads. “Teardrop Steakhouse will be closed until further notice. It has been and will continue to be our joy and honor to serve the Greater Dayton Community.

“While the economy is ever-changing; please grant us grace & peace as we strategically move into 2026.”

The post was followed by one about 4 hours later saying “relocation coming soon.”

A post on Facebook by Teardrop Steakhouse on Dec. 29, 2025.

icon to expand image

Carl Johnson, the owner of Members Only 937, operated the steakhouse with his nephew, Celebrity Platinum Chef Jay Jones.

The steakhouse, also called Teardrops and Tear Drop on other social media and its sign on the restaurant, featured elevated fine dining.

Tear Drops Steakhouse is located at 111 W. First St. in Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

An electric sign inside Teardrops Steakhouse is visible through a window with trees reflecting on Tuesday, Aug. 12. The window beside it replaced with a wooden board painted black. The glass window was damaged due to vandalism. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

In Other News
1
Vandalia Division of Fire’s new Squad Program aims to enhance emergency...
2
Hobart Arena still creating memories 75 years later
3
OPINION: The deafening roar of silence: The veterans void during...
4
Rep. Turner finds ways to stand apart from GOP, Trump in 2025
5
Mercedes-Benz to give Ohio $2.1M, pay diesel owners as part of...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.