Tech training company partnering with Entrepreneur’s Center at Arcade Innovation Hub

Kable Academy, a tech training provider based in the Cincinnati area, is expanding with a new partnership with the Entrepreneur’s Center in Dayton.
Kable Academy provides full-time and part-time tech training in web development and cybersecurity. The company will have dedicated classroom space for tech training at the Entrepreneur’s Center, located at The Arcade Innovation Hub powered by PNC Bank.
“The Hub Powered by PNC Bank serves as a catalyst to bring people and ideas together,” said Dave Melin, PNC regional president for Dayton. “We are excited about the Kable Academy’s expansion into the Dayton region and the positive impact its education model will bring to the community.”
From digital upskilling to local tech start-ups, the Entrepreneur’s Center’s goal is to create resources needed to invite innovation, fuel innovation, and ultimately drive revenue and business growth into the local economy.
“With demand for tech talent rising in Dayton, it’s the perfect time for Kable Academy to expand into our market. The Entrepreneurs’ Center is proud to welcome them to The Hub where their dedicated classroom will provide a targeted curriculum that prepares students for successful careers in multiple areas of technology. And, with a 94% graduation rate and 70% diversity in students, I am excited about the positive impact they will have on the local community,” said Scott Koorndyk, President, Entrepreneurs’ Center.
Kable Academy tech training classes kick off in June.
“Organizations like the EC Dayton, connect and engage both the tech and business community. We are extremely excited for this partnership and look forward to the opportunity to make a difference” said Josh Guttman, president of Kable Academy