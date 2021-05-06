Tech training company partnering with Entrepreneur’s Center at Arcade Innovation Hub

Kable Academy provides full-time and part-time tech training in web development and cybersecurity. The company will have dedicated classroom space for tech training at the Entrepreneur’s Center, located at The Arcade Innovation Hub powered by PNC Bank.

“The Hub Powered by PNC Bank serves as a catalyst to bring people and ideas together,” said Dave Melin, PNC regional president for Dayton. “We are excited about the Kable Academy’s expansion into the Dayton region and the positive impact its education model will bring to the community.”