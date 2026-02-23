Teen accused of hitting 2, killing man with car in Miami County charged

Both charges are misdemeanors.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, Rehmert was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion south on Peters Road when he went left of center and went to the right side of the road, hitting Matthew Brown, Ellen Brown and a dog, according to a crash report filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple was reportedly walking their dogs. Matthew Brown, 51, and one of the dogs died in the crash.

Ellen Brown was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rehmert is scheduled to be arraigned on March 3.