Teen gets probation after admitting to Dayton vehicle fires

He was placed at the Center for Adolescent Services until he can complete programming and will be on probation through Jan. 14, 2027.

Once he completes his probation, he will be on monitored time for 18 months. While on monitored time he must follow the law, but has no other restrictions, according to court documents.

If he fails to follow the terms of his probation, he faces a sentence of six months.

He was also ordered to pay a combined $3,000 split between five victims.

On Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, Dayton firefighters to four vehicle fires. Between the four fires, seven vehicles were damaged.

At 3:03 a.m. on Nov. 19, Dayton police officers and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at 1020 Bridge St.

Ring camera footage showed a fire ignited in the engine bay of a 2018 Lincoln MKX around 2:59 a.m., according to a police report.

The owner reportedly said there weren’t any mechanical issues with the car.

A second fire was reported down the street at 4:41 a.m. at 2835 W. Riverview Ave.

“This is the second car fire on the same street on the same night,” a fire department report read.

Two days later, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at 1443 Lexington Ave. at 1:27 a.m.

One of the firefighters wrote in a report that two vehicle fires took place a half block away earlier in the week and that there was a report of a person throwing flaming towels at the front doors of apartments on West Riverview Avenue.

Two hours later, crews returned to 1020 Bridge St. and found two vehicles on fire.

“These were the fifth vehicles on fire on this street this shift,” the report read.