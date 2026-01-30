Teen missing from Trotwood may be in Alabama, child protection agency says

A teen missing for more than three months from the Miami Valley may be in Alabama, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Roze Ohwfahworaye, 15, was last seen Oct. 23, 2025, in Trotwood. She may be in the area of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to the leading, nonprofit child protection organization that is asking for the public’s help to find her.
She stands 5 feet, 3 inches and weights 123 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about her or her disappearance is urged to call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Trotwood Police Department at 937-837-7777.
