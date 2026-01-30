Breaking: Teen missing from Trotwood may be in Alabama, child protection agency says

Teen missing from Trotwood may be in Alabama, child protection agency says

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children asking for public’s help.
It has been more than three months since 15-year-old Roze Ohwfahworaye went missing, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find her. CONTRIBUTED

It has been more than three months since 15-year-old Roze Ohwfahworaye went missing, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find her. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By
11 minutes ago
X

A teen missing for more than three months from the Miami Valley may be in Alabama, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Roze Ohwfahworaye, 15, was last seen Oct. 23, 2025, in Trotwood. She may be in the area of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to the leading, nonprofit child protection organization that is asking for the public’s help to find her.

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches and weights 123 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about her or her disappearance is urged to call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Trotwood Police Department at 937-837-7777.

In Other News
1
Man, dog found dead in burning house in Dayton
2
Franklin historical home for sale draws national interest
3
Israeli company wants to open Dayton manufacturing hub, add 50 new jobs
4
New hotel, subdivision plans proposed for Beavercreek
5
Snowmobile rider ejected in Darke County, dies of injuries

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers public safety and crime. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.