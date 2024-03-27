Temporary liquor permit process soon to switch to online-only

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control is reminding organizations that it will soon change to a fully online application process for temporary liquor permits.

In a release the division said that the switch could take effect as early as April, and they would announce a more definite date in the next weeks.

ExploreRecorder: Exploitative practice victimizing Ohio veterans

In particular the division said that it is trying to be proactive with talking about the switch since many temporary permit holders are nonprofit organizations currently planning events.

The DOLC Director of Licensing and Interim Superintendent Paul Kulwinski said that moving to the online process will help to streamline their permit process by eliminating challenges like mail delays and incomplete applications.

In the release, the division also offered a number of reminders for nonprofits, like to be aware of the eligibility requirements of the different types of permit and to submit their applications at least 30 days ahead of the event.

